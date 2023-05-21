On this episode of Here and Now, we meet the author of a new novel, "Come Home Safe". Brian Buckmire highlights the importance of "the talk" about police interactions.

Here and Now on May 21, 2023: How black parents navigate 'the talk' about police interactions

here & now

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss ways to prevent the leading cause of death in the black community.

The NAACP is pushing to ban menthol cigarettes.

Also ahead, the author of a new novel, "Come Home Safe", Brian Buckmire highlights the importance of "the talk".

There is a critical conversation about police interactions between parents of color and their children.

Plus, "The Dad Gang" shines a positive light on black fathers.

Then, we meet a 14-year-old from Bed-Stuy who designed her own sneaker line.

