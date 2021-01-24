here and now

Here and Now: Defending the Black vote, supporting Black businesses

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, reaction to the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Sandra speaks with women who have spent years behind the scenes, increasing Black voter turnout, defending the Black vote, and fighting systematic racism.

Melanie Campbell is the President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and the convener of the Black Women's Roundtable and Glynda Carr is the President, CEO, and co-Founder of Higher Heights for America, the only political action committee dedicated to electing more progressive Black women.

Also on this episode, Sandra talks with New York Urban League President and CEO Arva Rice and DoorDash's Head of U.S. East and Federal Government Relations David London on a new partnership to support Black-owned businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of Entertainers 4 Education Alliance, philanthropist, and entertainer, Tonya Lewis Taylor tells Sandra more about the "Gun Violence Destroys Families Initiative," a social media campaign against gun violence featuring the parents of slain rapper Pop Smoke.

Plus, Urban Tech Founder and President, Patricia Bransford, discusses bridging the gap between the classroom and homeschooling and the importance of digital inclusion for children of color.

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
