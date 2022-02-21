here and now

Here and Now: Stephen A. Smith gives his take on Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Stephen A. Smith on Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this half-hour episode of Here and Now, we have a conversation with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

He gives his take on the latest sports headlines including the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the NFL and several other teams.

The lawsuit has put a spotlight on the long-standing inequities in the league.

Also ahead, we highlight the off-Broadway musical 'Little Girl Blue,' which pays tribute to iconic singer and activist Nina Simone.

And as we honor and recognize Black entrepreneurs, we toast to one of the few Black women in the champagne business and another who operates a jewelry store in New York City's famed diamond district.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

