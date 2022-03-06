here and now

Here and Now: Discrimination reported at border crossings as thousands flee from Ukraine

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Discrimination reported amid mass exodus from Ukraine

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we uncover reports by some foreign students in Ukraine, many from Africa, who say they are being discriminated against at the border?

As Russian bombing intensifies, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees continue to flee the country.

Border crossings are jammed. In Poland alone, an estimated half-million people have crossed.

But some foreign students, many from African, say they are being discriminated against and have even been beaten at the border.

Many of them are now sharing their plight via social media.

Also ahead, the learn more about the impact of another crisis. The effect of the pandemic on relationships.

We'll hear from a family counselor and author of "Find Your Relationship Fix."

