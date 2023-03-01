Car drives through home in Hicksville, leaving it totaled

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a car drove through a home and totaled it in Hicksville on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1 Gables Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

The driver struck the curb, drove across the intersection and through the house.

There were no injuries reported from inside the home.

At this time, no criminality is suspected.

