Police searching for suspects who repeatedly vandalized statue of Gandhi at Hindu temple in Queens

A group of suspects vandalized a Hindu temple in Queens twice, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A group of suspects vandalized a Hindu temple in Queens twice, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Two weeks ago the group walked passed the Tulsi Mandir temple in South Richmond Hill and knocked over a statue of Gandhi.

Then on Tuesday they struck the statue with a hammer and defaced it with spray paint.

Police released surveillance pictures hoping someone can identify the culprits.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be kept anonymous.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

