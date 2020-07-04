reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Hoboken sees 2-day spike in COVID-19 cases; patients traveled to hot spots

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Hoboken officials announced Saturday a two-day spike in cases, the highest since mid-May.

Six cases were confirmed on Thursday and seven on Friday.

Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said all 13 cases were those who traveled to states with alarming COVID-19 rates. 12 of the 13 went to states on New Jersey's travel advisory quarantine list, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"What the Hoboken Health Department has observed with the recent two-day spike of 13 cases on Thursday and Friday, thanks to their quick and diligent contact tracing, is that all 13 of the new cases traveled for work or pleasure outside of Hoboken to states with rising COVID-19 rates," Bhalla said.

He said those states included Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Mayor Bhalla reminded residents if they traveled to any 16 states on the list that they would need to quarantine for 14 days after leaving that state.

"This is a trend that we began to see on June 20, when we had 7 new cases reported in one day," he said. "From June 20 until July 1, Hoboken saw 30 new cases, and thanks to the proactive work of the Health Department and Dr. Brahmbhatt, we learned the large majority of these cases followed the same pattern - the majority tested positive after traveling to out-of-state COVID hot spots. This trend isn't unique to Hoboken or the region."

Officials say all 13 cases are under the age of 45, with the majority between 20 and 35 who have attended both outdoor and indoor gatherings.

"What's especially troubling is that of these 13 recent positive cases, some of those that tested positive exhibited no symptoms," Bhalla said. "But, thankfully they heeded our call we previously put alerting residents to this early trend, and to get tested if you traveled to a hot spot state, even if they did not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19."

Bhalla said if residents travel to a hot spot state, then "self-quarantine yourself and get tested for COVID-19 at least 5-7 days after returning."

"Residents should not get a test within the first 24 hours or less than 5 days after returning as getting a test too early could lead to a false negative," the mayor said. "In Hoboken, we're fortunate that we have a public testing site right here in our mile square, and receiving a test is easy - all you have to do is call 201-420-5621 on our City Hall hotline, and you're eligible for a 15-minute rapid result test. And, if you don't have insurance, the City will pay for the cost of your test. Already, 5,000 residents and business employees have gotten tested at this site. Even after you get a test, and it's negative, you still must quarantine for the remainder of the 14 days."

Hoboken's positive tests results had been below two percent until the end of June.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhobokenhudson countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
Coronavirus News: More NJ businesses reopen, NYC updates school plans
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
Casinos, boardwalk rides back in business as NJ continues reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big drop in new COVID cases in NY day after state tops 900
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July
NYC beachgoers expected to wear face masks during holiday weekend
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
14 injured in massive building fire in Bronx
Show More
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
At Mount Rushmore, Trump announces plans for vast statue park
More TOP STORIES News