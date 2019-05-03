'Knife Lady of Chelsea Market' teaches you how to properly sharpen your knives

CHELSEA MARKET (WABC) -- For Margery Cohen, life can be on the cutting edge, literally.
Better known as the "Knife Lady of Chelsea Market," she has been sharpening and restructuring kitchen cutlery and utensils for everyone, from average foodies that love to cook at home to students and professional chefs alike.
Every Wednesday and Saturday, she sets up Samurai Sharpening Service, a small but efficient workbench inside the bustling Chelsea Market, where she has been a staple for the past 20 years.
"When I first started, this was a friendly little neighborhood market," said Margery, "Now it's really changing and it has become a tourist desination."
Cohen's years of expertise stems from having worked in fish markets and also utilizes her hands as an artist and sculptor. She said much of what she has learned has been on the job.
While some people prefer the do-it-yourself approach - using electric sharpeners or other gadgets - when it comes to knife sharpening, nothing quite compares to a person who knows how to get the blade just right.
Cohen's approach to knife sharpening uses care and precaution, but she also enjoys the personal interactions she has with her customers, especially children who seem fascinated with her work.
You can learn more about her or sharpen your own knives in time for the holidays by visiting her Wednesdays and Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m., or visit samuraisharpening.com.
