Tractor-trailer crash sends 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto Pennsylvania highway

Between those two holidays, an estimated 818 hot dogs are consumed every second, according to Wallethub. That's seven billion total!
So with the unofficial start of hot dog season upon us, it should come as no surprise that an accident involving hot dogs - or hot dog filler - is gaining attention on the internet.
It happened last week on I-70 in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle. The truck left the roadway and crashed into trees.
Police say the impact sent the load the tractor-trailer was carrying onto the highway - all 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler.
State police say both the driver and the passenger suffered minor injuries.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department, which posted photos of the mess on Facebook, said the two occupants were treated at the scene by medics.
"The roadway was then cleared of all hot dog debris," state police said.
Investigators say multiple brakes on the vehicle were "completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power." Police say numerous citations will be filed against the driver.