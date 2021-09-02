House explodes in Rahway, man injured while driving by

It happened around 5:44 a.m. on River Road near Whittier Street.
Several residents posted on social media that they heard or felt the house explosion.
Police say that the residents of the home evacuated around 1 a.m. due to heavy flooding.
At some point between 1 a.m. and 5:44 a.m., gas was discharged into the house.
The blast leveled the house and damaged several nearby homes.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion because they had evacuated earlier.
One man who was driving by the home at the time of the explosion was injured. He suffered minor injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.
Rahway Police, Rahway Fire Department and Elizabethtown Gas are on the scene.
