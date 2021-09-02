House explodes in Rahway, man injured while driving by

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 person hurt when house explodes in Rahway

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house exploded in Rahway, New Jersey Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:44 a.m. on River Road near Whittier Street.

Several residents posted on social media that they heard or felt the house explosion.



Police say that the residents of the home evacuated around 1 a.m. due to heavy flooding.

At some point between 1 a.m. and 5:44 a.m., gas was discharged into the house.

The blast leveled the house and damaged several nearby homes.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion because they had evacuated earlier.

One man who was driving by the home at the time of the explosion was injured. He suffered minor injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.

Rahway Police, Rahway Fire Department and Elizabethtown Gas are on the scene.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rahwayexplosionhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 people, including toddler, killed in historic NYC flooding
Passaic River flooding kills 1 person in NJ, 2 feared swept away
Subway service slowly being restored; Metro-North suspended
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Ida remnants drench already waterlogged Tri-State
AccuWeather: Gusty clearing later
Why Ida's remnants were a historic event for NYC
Show More
How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes
Share weather photos and videos here
COVID News: World Health Organization monitoring Mu variant
Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place
More TOP STORIES News