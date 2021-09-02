House explodes in Rahway, man injured while driving by

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10981594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house exploded in Rahway, New Jersey Thursday morning.It happened around 5:44 a.m. on River Road near Whittier Street.Several residents posted on social media that they heard or felt the house explosion.Police say that the residents of the home evacuated around 1 a.m. due to heavy flooding.At some point between 1 a.m. and 5:44 a.m., gas was discharged into the house.The blast leveled the house and damaged several nearby homes.Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion because they had evacuated earlier.One man who was driving by the home at the time of the explosion was injured. He suffered minor injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.Rahway Police, Rahway Fire Department and Elizabethtown Gas are on the scene.----------