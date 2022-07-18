1 child found dead, another injured after fire rips through house in Plainfield, NJ

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One family is mourning the loss of a child after a fire ripped through their home in New Jersey.

Fierce flames shot from the multi-story home on North Avenue in Plainfield early Sunday morning.

When firefighters and police arrived they were told that there were people still trapped inside, according to the Plainfield Fire Department.



First responders worked quickly to remove multiple people by ladder from the second and third floors.

At the same time, fire crews entered the building to battle the blaze and continue searching for anyone trapped inside.

That's when rescuers found a young girl who had succumbed to her injuries and another adolescent child.

The second child was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation.

A total of 23 people from four families were displaced, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

No other information on the children is available at this time. There were no other reported injuries.

