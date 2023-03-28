Heavy flames were seen shooting out of a home in Soundview, Bronx. Citizen App video captured the scene.

Fire captured shooting out of windows of Soundview home

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Heavy flames shot out of a home in the Bronx.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the Rosedale Avenue home in the Soundview section just before 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

FDNY responded quickly to the scene.

Citizen App video captured flames shooting out of the windows of the two-story home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED | Anti-Defamation League reports 39% spike in antisemitic incidents in New York in 2022

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.