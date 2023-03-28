  • Watch Now
Fire captured shooting out of windows of Soundview home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 10:35AM
Heavy flames shoot out of home in Soundview
Heavy flames were seen shooting out of a home in Soundview, Bronx. Citizen App video captured the scene.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Heavy flames shot out of a home in the Bronx.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the Rosedale Avenue home in the Soundview section just before 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

FDNY responded quickly to the scene.

Citizen App video captured flames shooting out of the windows of the two-story home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

