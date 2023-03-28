Fire captured shooting out of windows of Soundview home

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Heavy flames shot out of a home in the Bronx.
The fire broke out on the first floor of the Rosedale Avenue home in the Soundview section just before 11:45 p.m. Monday.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
FDNY responded quickly to the scene.
Citizen App video captured flames shooting out of the windows of the two-story home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
