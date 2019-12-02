NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The home that was previously rented by missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos is now up for sale.
The New Canaan home she rented with her five children is listed for nearly $3 million.
Dulos was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.
Her children no longer live in that house and have been living with their grandmother, Jennifer's mother, who is seeking custody.
Her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, had been arrested on charges of tampering with and fabricating evidence in connection to her disappearance after police said they found what is believed to be Jennifer Dulos' blood in the garage of that home.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
Both Fotis Dulos annd Troconis have pleaded not guilty.
The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
House rented by missing mom Jennifer Dulos up for sale in Connecticut
JENNIFER DULOS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News