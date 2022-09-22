Hurricane Fiona relief underway as team from NYC deploys to Puerto Rico

Johny Fernandez reports from JFK airport, where a team of 12 NYC professionals will depart for Puerto Rico today.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is deploying a team of approximately 12 members to Puerto Rico Thursday to aid in relief efforts following Hurricane Fiona.

And President Joe Biden will join New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and NYC Mayor Eric Adams Thursday afternoon for a briefing on Fiona's Puerto Rico and the ongoing federal government response.

Adams described the team deploying from New York as "an interagency team, folks from the city's Parks Department, Department of Buildings, Department of Transportation, Department of Design and Construction and others who can provide technical assistance as we are doing assessments in different municipalities, to understand what the needs are."

They will fly out from JFK airport.

Already in Puerto Rico are two members of the city's Urban Search and Rescue team, two people from city Emergency Management and an NYPD ESU officer.

They are doing assessment work as well.

"Right now, the most pressing is restoring electricity, and tomorrow our team will be met by a larger contingent, an interagency contingent, from the city," Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said. "Their job will be assess damage to infrastructure and essential services caused by heavy rains, flood and wind. and they will continue to work alongside our local partners and FEMA to make sure support is getting exactly where it is needed."

Fiona, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm that is now taking aim at Bermuda, has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where winds and torrential rain in Puerto Rico left a majority of people on the U.S. territory without power or running water.

Hundreds of thousands of people scraped mud out of their homes following what authorities described as historic flooding, with much of the population still recovering five years after Hurricane Maria, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm and caused the deaths of an estimated 2,975 people.

NYCEM continues to monitor the situation in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries, and the city stands ready to provide additional aid to those affected countries.

"Once again, our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and other Caribbean countries are facing darkness because of a devastating hurricane," Adams said. "With Hurricane Fiona leaving the region, we know that this is a painful moment for so many here in our city and across the globe. New York City stands with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and all affected countries."

