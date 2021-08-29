Weather

Hurricane Ida: Remnants could impact New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Hurricane Ida: What to expect in our area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Hurricane Ida makes national headlines as a devastating storm in Louisiana, here in the Tri-State area we will be watching the remnants for a potential drenching midweek rainstorm.

RELATED Ida makes landfall as dangerous Category 4 storm|

As Ida moves inland, it'll weaken rapidly from a wind perspective, but still transport a tremendous amount of tropical moisture In our direction.


Right now, it looks like rain from Ida's remnants will begin on Wednesday and continue into Wednesday night, coming down heavily at times.

Rainfall totals of two to four inches are possible over much of the area, and these amounts could be enough to cause some flooding issues, especially since the ground is still saturated from recent rainfall.

Most of the computer guidance gets the rain out of here by early Thursday, but showers could linger, especially early in the day.

Timing and totals will become more specific as we get closer to the event, so stay tuned to the updated AccuWeather Forecast in the coming days as we gather more information.



RELATED | Will Ida be worse than Katrina?
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous sequel to 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york cityweatherstormhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police responding to reports of shots fired in Times Square
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as massive Category 4 storm | Live
NYC deploys rescue to team to Louisiana after Ida makes landfall
Ed Asner, actor who played Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' dies at 91
Son dead, father arrested following shootout with off-duty officers
Will Ida be worse than Katrina? EXPLAINED
Ida's here. Is New Orleans protected from a major hurricane?
Show More
Unlike fans, COVID shots not required for US Open players
Hurricane Ida by the numbers
Mets' Syndergaard tests positive for COVID: AP source
US strike in Kabul hits ISIS-K attackers; 3 children killed: Officials
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News