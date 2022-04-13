13 shot in NYC separate from subway incident, including innocent woman killed in car in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Innocent bystander shot to death while sitting in car in NYC

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- At least 13 people were shot Tuesday, separate from the mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway that left 10 wounded and 19 others injured, as gun violence continues to plague New York City.

One of those shootings was in the Bronx, where police say 23-year-old Sally Ntim -- believed to be an innocent bystander -- was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a car at Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street.

Ntim was shot in the head just after 8 p.m., and EMS rushed her to NYC Heath and Hospitals/Lincoln where she was pronounced dead.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

AP Photo/John Minchillo


So far, there are no arrests, and no suspects have been identified.

Police do not believe she as the intended target, and the investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl was shot on Laconia Avenue in the Bronx.

It is unclear if she was the intended target.

She was rushed to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Other shootings include:
--A 22-year-old man was killed and two others shot while exiting a liquor store at 180th Street and Mohegan Avenue in the Bronx.
--Three males were shot while standing in front of a building on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn just before 4:30 p.m. They are all expected to survive.
--A 25-year-old man was shot while walking down East 86th Street in Brooklyn. He is not cooperating with police and is expected to survive.
--A 41-year-old man was shot while walking on Etna Street in Brooklyn. He's expected to survive.
--A 22-year-old man was shot in the head on Burke and Cruger avenues in the Bronx. He is listed in critical condition at Jacobi Hospital.
--Multiple people shot on Olinville Avenue in the Bronx. Their conditions are unknown.

A subway shooting on the N Train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn that left dozens injured has heightened fears amongst riders about transit safety. Marcus Solis has the story.



