Jacobi Medical Center shooting suspect arrested after signing in

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- The 25-year-old gunman who opened fire inside Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx was nabbed after he wrote his name in the sign-in book when he arrived.Keber Martinez spotted his 35-year-old victim inside the waiting area outside the hospital's emergency room Tuesday afternoon.The two, who are believed to know each other, then got into a verbal dispute.Martinez fired four shots, striking the victim once in the arm. The victim was rushed into the emergency room.In surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News, the gunman is seen opening fire.Both men were in the hospital for treatment of prior injuries at the time. The victim had been shot in the leg last year.Martinez, of 1241 Beech Avenue in the Bronx, was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.He has six prior arrests, the last in May 2020, for assault, drugs, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.----------