NY faces COVID vaccine shortage as demand continues to outpace supply

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Javits Center is no longer taking appointments as the state is starting week six of their vaccination process.

It opened early Sunday morning, but then around 8 a.m. the Javits Center announced they are not taking any more appointments until further notice, along with several other state-run sites.

While supply is limited, 240,000 doses are available and on their way to the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo visited a senior center Saturday at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn where more than 1,000 seniors received vaccines in four community locations.

This comes as city locations have closed and rescheduled appointments due to a supply shortage. Hospitals have also postponed first doses for some healthcare workers through Monday until they get more.

However, the governor says the state will continue bringing the vaccine to seniors in the cities hardest-hit neighborhoods.

So far more than half-a-million citywide have been vaccinated.

The state is now asking the federal government for permission to use second doses for in-storage as first doses.

A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.



