coronavirus new york city

COVID vaccination pace slows as New York awaits more supply

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York State officials are hopeful they will get more COVID vaccine later this week. They have already administered 88 percent of the doses they have received.

Citi Field was set to open this week as a mass vaccination site, but that now looks unlikely.

When it comes to other sites, like the Javits Center, there are some appointments still available, but very few considering current demand and the pace at which the state has been vaccinating New Yorkers.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Sites in New York that were no longer taking appointments as of Sunday include Jones Beach - Field 3, State Fair Expo Center, SUNY Albany, Westchester County Center, SUNY Stony Brook University Innovation and Discovery Center, Aqueduct Racetrack - Racing Hall, SUNY Binghamton, SUNY Polytechnic Institute, University at Buffalo South Campus and Rochester Dome Arena.

SUNY Potsdam Field House and Plattsburgh International Airport still have appointments available.

Meantime Governor Cuomo is working to ensure the vaccine reaches hard-hit minority communities.

A recent poll found that 40 percent of black Americans have reservations about the vaccine.

COVID NEWS: NY faces COVID vaccine shortage as demand continues to outpace supply
EMBED More News Videos

The Javits Center is no longer taking appointments as the state is starting week six of their vaccination process.



On Sunday, the governor send out a recorded message addressing Black churchgoers.

"We all need to trust the vaccine," Cuomo said. "I know there is skepticism about government. And I know there is skepticism about the Trump Administration in particular. Don't get me wrong: I didn't trust many actions of the Trump Administration. But this vaccine was reviewed by the best doctors and hospitals and researchers in New York State, and it is safe."

The shortage of doses has impacted the FDNY, which is suspending first dose vaccinations for its members on Monday because of the dwindling supply.

About 7,000 members have received the initial dose. The department will resume vaccinations once it gets more doses.

ALSO READ | 18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
EMBED More News Videos

A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mount sinai hospitalhealthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Javits Center no longer taking appointments amid NY vaccine shortage
Authorities shut down club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
NYC Restaurant Week returns -- but with changes this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
Video shows owner torching his own restaurant: Investigators
Budweiser skipping the Super Bowl for first time in 37 years
How much snow should we expect Tuesday?
$23M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ
First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House
Show More
How to spot fake reviewers online
Alleged car thief shot and wounded by NYPD
Bridget Anne Kelly of 'Bridgegate' scandal running for Bergen clerk
Several workers found dead in China gold mine explosion, 11 others rescued
Authorities shut down club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
More TOP STORIES News