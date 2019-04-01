Closing arguments in Karina Vetrano murder trial after judge denies mistrial motion

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Closing arguments were given Monday in the retrial of a man accused of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, after the judge denied a defense request for a mistrial over an anonymous letter claiming the prosecution withheld evidence.
Attorneys for Chanel Lewis, whose first trial ended in November with a hung jury, filed the motion for mistrial over what they called a "race-biased dragnet."
The Legal Aid Society says it received the letter claiming to be from a police officer that reportedly said police first suspected two white men in the murder and that police conducted a racially based dragnet, claiming more than 360 black men had their DNA taken in Queens and Brooklyn as police searched for their suspect.
That dragnet eventually led police to Lewis, who is accused of murdering Vetrano while she was out for a jog in Howard Beach in August of 2016.
Prosecutor Brad Leventhal argued against the validity of the new information.
"This anonymous letter contains no verifiable information," he said in court. "The writer of this letter has an agenda, to derail a trial that is about to go to closing arguments."
Even with a taped confession from Lewis and police saying his DNA was found under Vetrano's nails and on her phone, the first jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Five of the 12 jurors felt that prosecutors didn't make the case after the defense argued that the videotaped confession was coerced and raised questions about how police collected DNA evidence.
Both of Vetrano's parents testified at the retrial.
Phil Vetrano told jurors about a frantic voicemail message he left for Karina while he desperately searched for her along the trail they had run together many times before, a message that was played for the court.
Cathie Vetrano, who now has a tattoo of her daughter's face on her forearm and wore a butterfly pin because of Karina's fondness for butterflies, did not take the stand in Chanel Lewis' first trial but was called as a witness over the objections of the defense.
She testified that the last time she saw her daughter alive was in her kitchen before Karina went running. The next time she saw her was "in a funeral parlor, in a coffin."
