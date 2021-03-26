Here's how to get a free mini cheesecake from Junior's

Beginning on Monday, March 29, and running through Memorial Day, Junior's Restaurant will be offering a free mini cheesecake to anyone who shows their vaccine card at their landmark restaurant at Flatbush Ave. and DeKalb in Downtown Brooklyn.
The Junior's mini cheesecakes are 1.5oz. versions of their Original New York Cheesecakes.
For more freebies, Krispy Kreme announced you can get an original glazed doughnut every day for the rest of the year with your vaccine card.
