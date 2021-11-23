vault

News Vault: Remembering the Kennedy Assassination

By AP and WABC
EMBED <>More Videos

News Vault: Remembering the Kennedy Assassination

On Nov. 22, 1963, 58 years ago Monday, John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot to death during a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, riding in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded.

Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as president.

Channel 7 Eyewitness News has covered the story extensively over the years, and today, we are focusing on our coverage from 1993, on what marked the 30th anniversary of the tragedy,

Above, find Greg Hurst's report looking back at the event on a day the Dealey Plaza was declared a national landmark.

Below, find Bill Beutel's poetic essay that ended the 6 p.m. edition of Eyewitness News, on Nov. 22, 1993, as he expresses the sentiment that the violence of that day was a prelude to national calamities to come.

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvaultjohn f. kennedyhistoryassassination
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
Bill Beutel reflects on Kennedy assassination on 30th anniversary
'The Day After:' Nuclear-attack TV movie horrifies America in 1983
Flashback: The Cabbage Patch Kids riots of 1983!
VAULT: The assassination of Malcolm X
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News