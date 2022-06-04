Delta Airlines' new Terminal C opens to travelers at LaGuardia Airport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11901247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Delta Airlines' new Terminal C officially opened to travelers at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday.At 1.3 million square feet, the new, state-of-the-art Terminal C will be 85% larger than the two terminals it is replacing - consolidating access to 37 gates through a single 21st-century arrivals and departures hall.After the $4 billion transformation, LaGuardia will get a new transportation hub and display artwork curated by the Queens Museum.Throughout the terminal, soaring floor-to-ceiling windows ensure it is filled with natural light by day.Terminal C has been designed for optimal efficiency and speed, allowing travelers to navigate to and from their gates quickly and intuitively, using the latest technologies such as hands-free bag drop and digital ID screening capabilities.A curbside check-in building will allow passengers who are already checked in to get to the security screening area more quickly.The departures hall features 36 full-service check-in counters, 49 self-service kiosks, and 16 bag-drop counters.A larger and consolidated security area will feature 11 screening lanes with room for five additional lanes in the future, featuring state-of-the-art technology to expedite screening while prioritizing the safety of passengers.Dynamic signage in the TSA queue will display passenger wait times and will allow queuing zones to be adjusted based on passenger demand.At the arrival level, passengers will be able to retrieve their luggage from one of five baggage carousels.There are 13 restrooms within the new terminal, all featuring touch-free entry, sinks, and hand dryers.Concessions will include local favorites in partnership with OTG like Bubby's, Sunday Supper Trattoria, Chuko Ramen Poppy's Bagel, and Starbucks while Stellar Partners will provide specialty retail stores like Buzzfeed News, Beekman 1802, MAC, Le Labo, and Briggs & Riley.Terminal C will also be home to the newest and largest Delta Sky Club in the system, which will provide over 34,000 square feet to relax and recharge, with seating for nearly 600 guests.The opening of Terminal C marks the near completion of the $8 billion new airport six years after construction began.