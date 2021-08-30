severe weather

Family stuck in attic as home filled with water near New Orleans due to Ida

Ida battered Louisiana as a Category 4 with top winds of 150 mph, a tie for 5th strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.
EMBED <>More Videos

Families stuck in attics as homes fill with water near New Orleans

LAPLACE, Louisiana -- Some families near New Orleans have been forced to take shelter in their attics as their homes took on water due to Ida, which slammed Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday.

Tiffany Miller and her family live in LaPlace, Louisiana, about 30 minutes outside of New Orleans. They are all trapped in the attic, waiting to be rescued.

"We've been up here maybe for an hour. Conditions hopefully are getting a little bit better. Water came in from Highway 61, and it came in kind of quick. The only thing that we could do was climb in the attic," Miller told a New Orleans TV station.

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005

First responders say the conditions in LaPlace are too dangerous to respond, but they hope it may get better with daylight.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, the mayor of Jean Lafitte, Tim Kerner Jr., said Ida has left the area in "total devastation."

He is pleading for water rescues after the levee failed.

READ MORE: Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts down 2 fuel lines as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Ida spent 16 hours over land as a hurricane battering Louisiana before finally being downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning.

It hit coastal Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph, a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.

Hurricane Ida by the numbers: Wind speeds, rainfall, storm surges and more

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianashelterevacuationrescuetropical stormtropical weatherstormu.s. & worldhurricanestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
NYC deploys rescue team to Louisiana after Ida makes landfall
Hurricane Ida by the numbers
Ida's here. Is New Orleans protected from a major hurricane?
TOP STORIES
Gov. Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
Ida weakens to tropical storm: 1 dead, 1 million without power
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Hurricane Ida: What to expect in Tri-State Area
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun, stray PM thunderstorm
Beware of child tax credit payment scams
COVID Updates: Some CT schools head back to school with mandates
Show More
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Police say no shots fired in Times Square
Drivers can expect significant change on BQE for Monday commute
Ed Asner, actor who played Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' dies at 91
Son dead, father arrested following shootout with off-duty officers
More TOP STORIES News