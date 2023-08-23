Suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death takes plea deal, set to serve 8 years behind bars

A woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries surrendered to police Tuesday.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman who shoved a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.

As a result, Lauren Pazienza, 27, of Port Jefferson, entered her plea on Wednesday.

Plea discussions had been in the works for Pazienza, but her attorney had previously balked at the agreement.

Under the terms of the plea, Pazienza will be sentenced to eight years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

She will be sentenced on September 29.

The victim, Barbara Maier Gustern, was an active performer and voice coach wrapping up rehearsal on March 10 in Chelsea when Pazienza approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

Gustern suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police announced five days later that she had died as a result of her injuries.

