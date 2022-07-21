Sports

Camp in Lido Beach honors Little Leaguer who died during game

By Eyewitness News
4th grader dies while playing in Little League game on Long Island

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The Little League baseball player who tragically died during a game will always have a spot at his favorite summer camp.

Camp Malibu in Lido Beach designated its new outdoor expansion in honor of 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna.

A plaque with LaPenna's #9 will be placed at the multi-purpose camp playing fields.



LaPenna attended the camp for five summers in addition to playing for The Long Beach Braves.

Lazar collapsed and died in May after making it to first base. He had an epileptic seizure which may have been triggered by his excitement about getting on base.

"The last moment I saw was him standing on first, and he turned to me with a smile," father Gregg LaPenna said. "I looked at my scorebook to mark down the hit, and I heard his brother said, 'Lazar's having a seizure,' and I look down, he's laying down on first base. When I saw his face, I knew it wasn't another normal seizure."

Gregg LaPenna, who is also the coach of the team, said Lazar was diagnosed several years ago with epilepsy, was taking medication and being treated by doctors. He said the family didn't allow Lazar to play any sports except baseball.

The night before he died, Lazar and his family celebrated his 10th birthday at a local restaurant.

"It's just so sad," LaPenna said.

Lazar was a huge Mets fan and loved playing baseball.

