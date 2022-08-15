NYCHA proposes new policy that would ban e-bikes, lithium-ion batteries from buildings

City leaders call for better regulations after uptick in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries has sparked a call for better education and enforcement efforts from city leaders.

There were 106 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in 2021 leading to dozens of injuries and four deaths, according to the FDNY.

This year there's already been 120 fires caused by the batteries, including one at a NYCHA complex in Harlem that left a 5-year-old girl and a woman dead.

Council Member Gail Brewer will be joined by other city officials to call on NYCHA to create a plan that accommodates people who depend on e-bikes for work while protecting residents.

Brewer's office said there are a number of bills being drafted to address issues of safety and regulation of lithium-ion battery-powered e-bikes and other mobility devices.

NYCHA is proposing a new policy that would prohibit e-bikes and their batteries from city-owned apartment buildings.

Residents would not be allowed to keep or charge the e-bike batteries in their apartments or common areas of the buildings.

The housing authority has opened the proposed policy to comments from NYCHA residents.

If approved all e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries would have to be removed from NYCHA buildings by October 15.

