Little League World Series player suffers head injury from bunk bed fall

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania -- A 12-year-old player from Utah, whose team is set to play in the Little League World Series, had to undergo emergency surgery for a severe head injury which he suffered when he fell off the top bunk of a bed early Monday morning.

Easton Oliverson, who pitches and plays outfield for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the head injury when he fell in a dorm located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He then was airlifted to a children's hospital in the state, where he remains in intensive care.

"He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he's at, but the doctors are all really positive," Spencer Beck, Easton Oliverson's uncle, told the Salt Lake Tribune. "All of the steps moving forward have been good so far."

Beck told the newspaper that Oliverson is in the ICU while doctors wait for swelling in his brain to decrease. Oliverson also suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone, his family said.

Beck told the newspaper that his nephew's fall woke up one of his teammates, who alerted others.

"Had that other player not been wakened by him falling, he may not have made it," Beck told the newspaper.

The Snow Canyon team, representing the Mountain Region, is set to play its first game in the Little League World Series on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. Oliverson's father, Jace, is an assistant coach on the team.