Livery car service drivers rally at NYC City Hall to demand cap on taxi licenses be lifted

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Livery drivers will rally on the steps of City Hall calling for a change to the law that caps livery car licenses.

Members of the Livery Based Owners Associations will be joined by livery drivers and other taxi industry employees to voice concerns over the new law.

The law bans new for-hire vehicle licenses.

Livery drivers say while the law is designed to regulate ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, it instead hurts the entire industry.

"We need action before it becomes too late," says Robert Rodriguez, a driver with First Class Car & Limo Service in Upper Manhattan.

Representatives from the association say it's become impossible to replace retiring drivers, which means they reject about 40% of service calls.

At one point there were 20,000 livery drivers servicing the city, now only about 5,100 drivers are available to pick up passengers.

"One blanket-approach to congestion, for the entire industry, does not work," says José Altamirano, president of LBO. "While our industry is being punched into extinction by policy-makers, people in our communities are paying the price with less transportation alternatives and exorbitant surge pricing by digital apps due to shortage of drivers."

The LBO members are urging the mayor and TLC to change the cap for new licenses so that the competitive field can be leveled and affordable transportation alternatives can be brought back to working-class communities.

