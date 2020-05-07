localish

How teens are coping with COVID-19 and you can too

Senior year for many is a milestone year, but for the class of 2020, it feels as if it has been stolen from them. Athletics cancelled, prom cancelled and now graduation that we've all come to know, cancelled. For some teens, the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating.

Localish spoke with students from Central California on how they're dealing with the sudden change. Plus, how they're keeping a positive outlook and taking this pandemic as a lesson for the future.
