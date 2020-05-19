Coronavirus News: With NYC beaches closed, lawmakers want Nassau beaches to be resident-only

As a result, lawmakers in Nassau County are introducing emergency legislation to restrict access to residents.
"Mayor (Bill) de Blasio's decision to keep New York City beaches closed, contrary to the actions of New York State and the surrounding states, could inundate Nassau County and Town of Hempstead beaches with an influx of additional beachgoers, thereby frustrating social distancing safeguards that are in use at Nassau and Town of Hempstead beaches," Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello said in a statement. "The mayor's decision has dramatic and negative health consequences for Nassau County residents."
Legislators in the Republican caucus unveiled the legislation at Nickerson Beach Park in Lido Beach Tuesday morning and will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to pass the measure.
"Popular beaches in Nassau County lack the capacity to handle the massive influx of beachgoers from New York City in addition to Nassau County residents, while simultaneously working to maintain social distancing guidelines put in place by the governor," Nicolello said. "The New York City mayor's arbitrary decision will also result in congestion on our roads and could result in open disputes among people seeking entry to the beaches."
The law would restrict the use of county beaches to county residents until de Blasio opens New York City beaches.
County Executive Laura Curran said she would sign legislation designating Nickerson Beach for residents only.
"As County Executive, my number one priority will always be the health and safety of our residents," she said. "In order to ensure Nassau residents can enjoy our only county-operated beach, I will sign legislation designating Nickerson Beach for Nassau residents' use only."
