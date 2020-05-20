coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Beach limits beachgoers to residents only

By
LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- When beaches reopen this Memorial Day weekend only Long Beach residents will be allowed to use the beach, but no one else.

Starting Saturday, unless you are one of the 30-thousands residents who live in Long Beach, you can't get on the beach.

Officials say it will help them maintain state requirement of not allowing the beach to get more than half full.

Long Beach had been an option for New York City residents after Mayor Bill de Blasio said city beaches will not open for now, saying it's not safe for city residents to take public transit to the beaches.

The decision comes on heels of Nassau County's executive decision to also restrict Nickerson beach to county residents only.

That leaves state beaches - Robert Moses and Jones Beach - as options, but they will close their gates once they reach 50 percent capacity.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countylong beachreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandbeacheslong island newslong beachhealth carenyc newsmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
After lifetime of service, WWII nurse honored on 100th birthday
Long Island puts beach restrictions in place ahead of Memorial Day
Long Island town honors high school students with banners
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Reopening begins in Connecticut
AccuWeather: Breezy and bright
1 man killed, woman hurt in Queens house fire
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bruckner Blvd in Bronx
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
CDC releases pool operating guidelines amid pandemic
Show More
NYU plans for in-person classes in the fall
Reopening of car, motorcycle dealerships welcome news in NJ
Once bustling LaGuardia Airport now a ghost town
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
NYC teen shares battle with mysterious COVID-19-related illness
More TOP STORIES News