Nassau County Executive stands firm on transgender athlete ban in women's sports

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is holding firm on the order he issued last week. It bans transgender athletes who are born male from competing on all-women and all-girls teams at Nassau County sports facilities.

"We will protect women from bullying by transgender males who want to compete against biological females, which definitely changes the playing field - it's no longer a level playing field," Blakeman said.

Blakeman adds that transgender athletes, born male, are bigger, faster, and stronger than female athletes. He says they can still compete if they play on all-male or co-ed teams.

The New York Attorney General said this 'violates New York anti-discrimination laws. Letitia James just issued a cease and desist order - but Blakeman is not backing down.

"The attorney general's reaction is contrary to the law - let me say this, Nassau County will abide by the law, we will follow the law, we will follow the state and constitution." Blakeman said.

David Kilmnick of the NY LGBT Network says what Blakeman did was 'appalling.' He says trans youth are the ones who are bullied, and commends the Attorney General for trying to protect them.

"What she did today was heard from New York State - it gave our transgender community - gave us a greater sense of pride to be a New Yorker today," Kilmnick said.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General is giving Nassau County five days to rescind the order or face legal action.

Blakeman says he welcomes discussion with the Attorney General but he realizes this matter may move from the ball fields to the courts.

An aid and five children were also on the bus.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.