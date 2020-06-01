George Floyd protests spread throughout Long Island

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Several protests were held on Long Island Monday in response to the death of George Floyd.Hundreds of people gathered peacefully along Jericho Turnpike in Commack chanting "Black lives matter" and "I can't breathe." Many drivers honked in approval as they went by."The mass incarceration system and other systems of oppression have been killing innocent black folks for generations and it's time up to speak up and not use silence as an excuse to remain complacent," said Ryan Young of Commack.Inspector Mike Romagnoli with the Suffolk Police Department said protestors have been gathering at the location since Saturday."It's been very peaceful. They've been very respectful and compliant with the police," he said.Protestors also came together at Route 347 and Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station Monday afternoon as well as on Higbie Lane in West Islip."It shouldn't have come to a point where we all have to stand out here in a pandemic across America to get the message out that all lives matter, black lives matter," said one protestor who didn't want to be identified.A large rally was also held on the steps of the Nassau County Executive Building in Mineola Monday evening. The event was organized by the Young Progressives of Nassau County and featured speakers and prayer by local spiritual leaders.Another protest was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday beginning at the Trader Joe's parking lot in Commack.----------