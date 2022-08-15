LIRR unveils 1st section of new express lane track from Merillion Avenue to Garden City

The Long Island Rail Road's third track starts service Monday after years of construction and decades of planning.

The third track is part of the LIRR Main Line Expansion Project which will allow express trains to glide right through the congestion that builds in Nassau County.

Eventually, the 10-mile-long third rail will stretch from Floral Park to Hicksville.

Map of planned 3rd track

The first section of the track debuted for the Monday morning rush hour.

This is supposed to be a game changer for commuters with the MTA saying it has the potential to boost capacity by 50%.

The first section from Merillion Avenue to Garden City will relieve a major bottleneck in this section of Nassau County that connects to Jamaica station.

A second section of the express track extending to East Carle Place is set to open by the end of this month.

Governor Hochul will be joined MTA leaders Monday afternoon to unveil the new line to commuters.

The entire express line is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

