coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island vaccine sites ready for more doses with dwindling supply

COVID-19 News and Information
By
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- So many sites are out of COVID vaccination doses, including ones on Long Island, which had to turn away many people.

Everything is getting into place at the 'Yes We Can' center in Westbury, for the arrival of more of COVID vaccine doses, whenever that will be.

It ran out over the weekend after being given to frontline workers.

Stanley and Carol Kanoff say they were told to come here Monday for the vaccine even though the site is only for frontline workers.

MORE NEWS: Authorities shut down Queens club with 75 people inside, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say they shut down another illegal club - this one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens.



"In other words we came down for nothing?" Roslyn Heights resident Carol Kanoff said. "It's very frustrating. You can't pin down anybody for anything."

Long Island remains an area of concern for state health officials with a high positivity rate.

"It's just personal behavior and awareness across the board," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We're having conversations with the large hospitals."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says the numbers are coming down and even encouraged people to support the restaurants on Long Island during this restaurant week.

"I'm hoping that this downward trend continues as we wait for the supply of vaccine to open," Curran said.

She says 70,000 vaccines have been given out thus far, well below the number anyone would like.

She also says when the vaccine does start flowing, which hopefully will be soon, the county is going to need more medical volunteers to distribute it.

"You can go to the department of health website and click on the link," Curran said. "If you're a medical professional consider helping us out, helping out your fellow neighbors."

ALSO READ: Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the death of the legendary broadcaster Larry King.



In Suffolk County, they're getting ready for the resumption of high-risk high school sports.

"The guidance requires weekly testing, we'll work with school districts to provide the tests," Curran said.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countywestburyvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countylaura currancoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nysportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: Weekly NY hospitalizations down for 1st time since Sept.
Sharing tables provide free food to struggling families
COVID Live Updates: Breast milk could help fight off virus, researchers say
Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
With metrics improving, NY to ease on certain COVID restrictions
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued
Star basketball player's request for BLM shirts denied by board
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as 1st woman to be treasury secretary
Police investigating serious crash on LIE
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
Show More
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
COVID Live Updates: Weekly NY hospitalizations down for 1st time since Sept.
Video shows owner torching his own restaurant: Investigators
Deportation order on man from the Bronx has been halted
More TOP STORIES News