Coronavirus News: Long Island vaccine sites ready for more doses with dwindling supply

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- So many sites are out of COVID vaccination doses, including ones on Long Island, which had to turn away many people.Everything is getting into place at the 'Yes We Can' center in Westbury, for the arrival of more of COVID vaccine doses, whenever that will be.It ran out over the weekend after being given to frontline workers.Stanley and Carol Kanoff say they were told to come here Monday for the vaccine even though the site is only for frontline workers."In other words we came down for nothing?" Roslyn Heights resident Carol Kanoff said. "It's very frustrating. You can't pin down anybody for anything."Long Island remains an area of concern for state health officials with a high positivity rate."It's just personal behavior and awareness across the board," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We're having conversations with the large hospitals."Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says the numbers are coming down and even encouraged people to support the restaurants on Long Island during this restaurant week."I'm hoping that this downward trend continues as we wait for the supply of vaccine to open," Curran said.She says 70,000 vaccines have been given out thus far, well below the number anyone would like.She also says when the vaccine does start flowing, which hopefully will be soon, the county is going to need more medical volunteers to distribute it."You can go to the department of health website and click on the link," Curran said. "If you're a medical professional consider helping us out, helping out your fellow neighbors."In Suffolk County, they're getting ready for the resumption of high-risk high school sports."The guidance requires weekly testing, we'll work with school districts to provide the tests," Curran said.