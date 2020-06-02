George Floyd

George Floyd protests: Calls for change at peaceful protests in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Peaceful protests in Brooklyn Monday evening left some people worried nothing will change.

Overnight, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted saying the situation calmed down at Barclays Center.


Eyewitnesses say overwhelmingly white people were arrested throughout the day Monday, with protesters saying many of them seemed peaceful.

Mayor de Blasio said some people still caused damage in Brooklyn, and that won't be allowed.

Meantime, there's a call for leadership in New York City and the state from a local official.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams spoke late Monday night in Downtown Brooklyn.

He said the curfew and the additional 4,000 NYPD officers could escalate tension.

Instead, Williams says the city needs "meaningful reforms."

"When will we learn that we will not arrest our way out of all these problems?" Williams said. "We need leadership. We don't need tough law and order because we've been here before and we kept saying if we don't respond, the drip, drip, drip, drips are going to overflow."

