Lunar New Year Parade to kick off Sunday in New York City's Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City's Lunar New Year Parade is getting ready to kick off in Chinatown!The 24th annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade and Festival is set to take place Sunday, February 20, beginning at 1 p.m. on the corner of Hester Street and Mott Street.The parade route will go from Mott and Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, and will finish at Eldridge and Forsyth Street towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.The Year of the Tiger kicked off in New York City on February 1, with the Lunar New Year Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival.The festival lasts around 40 days, and in China, the country observes a seven-day-long state holiday.The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2022 is Year of the Tiger, signaling bravery, courage, strength and hope.