Machete attack at NJ Walmart leaves man injured, police say

Police said a 911 call was made around 10:27 a.m. reporting an assault at the store on Harrison Avenue in Kearny.
Responding officers found the victim with a deep cut to the back of his head.
According to a preliminary investigation, he was hit with a machete by another man during an argument.
Eyewitnesses said the attack set off chaos inside the store as customers and staff frantically rushed to get out of the store.
The suspect fled the store before police arrived, and investigators are searching for him.
Police say he dropped the weapon at the scene and there is no indication that there is a threat to the community.
The victim was taken to University Hospital.
The severity of his injuries is unclear.
"We are shocked by today's incident and are hopeful the injured customer recovers quickly," Walmart said in a statement. "We are grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and are helping them in any way we can."
