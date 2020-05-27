coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Magnolia Bakery installing disease-destroying UV lights

By
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- As businesses look ahead to reopening and keeping staff and customers safe from COVID-19, one of the most popular dessert shops in NYC has found a high-tech way to zap away the virus.

At Magnolia Bakery on the Upper West Side, they come for the cupcakes. They stand in line for them, but they don't come for COVID.

So now the bakery is about to be the first restaurant in the country to install a potentially disease-destroying far-ultraviolet light.

"Our staff is in here for extended periods of time and we know that some of the ways you're more likely to get COVID is extended exposure," said COO Bobbie Lloyd.

The customer will walk through a portal -- a new doorframe that emits UV light. It's more narrow than a regular door, but otherwise not much else will be different.

It looks similar to a metal detector and the makers say it zaps COVID out of the air and off surfaces.

It's a little bit like the UVC rolled out by the MTA to disinfect trains, buses and stations -- but safer.

"The system that we are proposing is a 220 nanometer system that's been found to be safe for our skin and eyes and we can occupy that space at the same time the lights been turned on," said Chief Scientific Officer of Healthe Lighting Fred Maxik.

And experts say don't be surprised to see more of this technology pop up at other restaurants and public spaces.

"We first did studies with a couple of different coronaviruses, not the COVID-19 virus," said Professor David Brenner with Columbia University Medical Center. "It certainly killed those. And we're halfway through the studies with the COVID-19 virus and there doesn't seem to be any difference there."

But a spokesperson for the Department of Health says, "Until the value and safety of new technologies is assessed, the Department does not recommend these technologies - nor can they be a substitute for city and state mandates."

Magnolia is still going to require masks and gloves and social distancing and barriers -- but this will just be another layer.

"Anyone else that remembers 9/11 before and after, what it was like to go through airport security, things changed dramatically," Lloyd said. "And it took a while for us to get used to it, but we got used to it."

Magnolia hopes to have it installed by the end of the week.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityupper west sidemanhattancoronavirus new york citybakeryreopen nyccoronavirustechnologycoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbusinessnyc newsuv
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'It's easy, it's quick, and it's free,' Mayor says of COVID-19 testing
Pharmacist, used car salesman charged with COVID-19 fraud
Cuomo to meet with Trump about infrastructure plans
NYC hires 1,700 contact tracers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What reopens on Long Island this week?
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
If a trip is canceled, how do you get an airline refund?
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be driving stolen SUV
Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Show More
Judge who suggested woman 'close her legs' has been removed from bench
Pharmacist, used car salesman charged with COVID-19 fraud
AccuWeather: Repeat performance
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Tips to enjoy summer rentals amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News