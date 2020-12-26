Passenger critically injured in hit-and-run on the Major Deegan Expressway

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning in the Bronx near Exit 5.
Three people were in the car that was hit.
The 27-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
A man in his 30s was a passenger in the backseat, he has a head injury and is not expected to survive.
Police have not released any information about the car that hit them.
ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip