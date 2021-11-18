vault

NEWS VAULT: The assassination of Malcolm X

Legendary WABC-TV reporter Gil Noble examines the case in this analysis from 1985
By Gil Noble
EMBED <>More Videos

VAULT: The assassination of Malcolm X

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Legendary WABC-TV reporter Gil Noble offers an analysis on the assassination of Malcolm X on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the murder, and discusses the question of the guilt of the men who were convicted.

Noble, the longtime host of the show "Like It Is," filed this report for Eyewitness News on Feb. 21, 1985.

On Thursday, two men who for decades steadfastly maintained their innocence in the 1965 assassination of civil rights icon Malcolm X were exonerated, after a nearly two-year-long re-investigation.

Muhammad Aziz, now 83 and previously known as Norman Butler, spent 20 years in prison before he was paroled in 1985. A co-defendant who also maintained his innocence, Khalil Islam, died in 2009.

Confessed assassin Thomas Hagan had long said neither man participated in killing Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in Harlem on February 21, 1965, when the civil rights icon was gunned down as he began a speech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightscrimevaulthistoryassassination
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAULT
Thanksgiving TBT: A look back at the iconic Macy's parade in 1980
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
News Vault: Remembering the Kennedy Assassination
Bill Beutel reflects on Kennedy assassination on 30th anniversary
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News