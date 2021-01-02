Man arrested in Manhattan home invasion, rape

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a man suspected of posing as a deliveryman, pushing his way into a woman's apartment, and raping her in Manhattan on New Year's Eve.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced the arrest on Twitter.



Police said the man knocked on the door of the 27-year-old victim's apartment on East 30th Street in Kips Bay just before noon Thursday and told her he was a deliveryman.

When she opened the door he pushed his way inside and then choked the woman until she passed out.

The victim told police that when she regained consciousness, he raped her before taking off with credit cards.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Women who live nearby say the pandemic has changed the neighborhood and made it feel less safe.

"The neighborhood here in Gramercy and also Kips Bay has become a free-for-all," neighbor Rita Capozzi said. "Many homeless people and deliveries are very sketchy."

Capozzi said there's been an increase in package thefts, and people sneaking into buildings, with the neighborhood seeing lot less business and foot traffic.

"There's less people, there's less visibility, there's less police patrolling," she said. "There's less of everything."

Chloe Smith and Lauren Betke are brand new to the area.

"We literally just moved from Queens," Betke said.

"Scary, but I think we're going to be OK," Smith added. "Just going to be extra cautious now, look out for each other."

