STABBING

Man charged with fatal Orange County stabbing

By Eyewitness News
MONROE, Orange County (WABC) --
A man is in police custody following a fatal stabbing in Orange County.

Authorities responded to a call at 3:00 a.m. Sunday on Lake Street in Monroe and found the body of 25-year-old Louis Rivera, which had multiple stab wounds.

Police arrested 31-year-old Samuel Del Cid Hernandez, of Monroe, and charged him with second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

The New York State Police and the Village of Monroe Police are requesting anyone with information pertaining to the case contact the New York State Police Monroe at 845-782-8311 or the Village of Monroe Police Department at 845-492-8477.

