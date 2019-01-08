Man pleads guilty for role in party stabbing murder in Upper East Side apartment

Lawrence Dilione pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for his role in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.

A man involved in a deadly stabbing in an Upper East Side apartment in 2016 pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Lawrence Dilione pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for his role in the murder of 26-year-old Joey Comunale.

Dilione and 27-year-old James Rackover, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to over 28 years in prison last year, were accused of killing the Hofstra graduate in 2016, before burying him in a shallow grave in New Jersey.

"This is another major step forward on the road toward justice for Joey Comunale," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said. "I thank our prosecutors for ensuring not only that this defendant will serve significant prison time for his role in this unconscionable crime, but also for sparing the Comunale family the agony of reliving their son's death in yet another murder trial."

Dilione will be sentenced on February 6.

