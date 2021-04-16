Police: Man from Ohio with semi-automatic rifle arrested inside Times Square subway station

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- A man with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested in Times Square Friday.

Authorities say they do not believe the man had sinister intent.

Police say the 18-year-old man was spotted by officers around 12:30 p.m. inside the Times Square ACE subway station, outside the turnstiles.

He was sitting on the ground, charging his cell phone, and the gun was in plain view, according to police.

The man told police the gun is registered in Ohio and it was not loaded.

Officers found ammunition in a bag next to him.

The man was taken into custody and gun possession charges against him are pending.

He was taken to Transit District 1 at Columbus Circle for questioning.

The man told officers he believed his possession of the weapon was legal in the city because it was registered and not loaded.

Police say he had an Ohio identification in his possession.

A senior police official says they do not believe this was a foiled terror plot, but they are still investigating.



