Man shot and wounded after barrage of gunfire erupts in apartment courtyard in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 31-year-old man was shot when a barrage of gunfire erupted in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Harlem Monday night.At least 50 shots were fired by an unknown number of people in the apartment courtyard on West 142nd Street just after 11:30 p.m.Responding to the gunfire, one officer fired at the suspects. It does not appear any were struck.31-year-old Jose Muniz was shot in the hand during the initial exchange of gunfire.He ran to an apartment, where police later found him in possession of a weapon.Muniz was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Charges against him are pending.Muniz has prior arrests for assault and resisting arrest.Police canvassed nearby hospitals for other victims, but none were found.The officer who fired the shots was taken to St Luke's Hospital for tinnitus (ringing in the ears).No other officers were injured.----------