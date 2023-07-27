Extra Time: Deep dive into massive crane collapse in Manhattan

In this special edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have team coverage on the massive crane that collapsed in Midtown, Manhattan Wednesday morning.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- In this special edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have team coverage on the massive crane that collapsed in Midtown, Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It unfolded at a 47-story building under construction on 10th Avenue.

While 11 people suffered minor injuries, the Mayor Eric Adams said it could have been so much worse.

The crane collapsed during the height of the morning rush. The flying debris damaged nearby buildings and closed down streets in the area.

Work crews are assessing the damage and are looking at a hydraulic fluid leak as a possible cause. In the meantime, sections of streets around the collapse site remained shut down to traffic Wednesday evening.

We cover all the angles, including a walkthrough of the emergency as it unfolded, the impact on the neighborhood and a deep dive into the investigation.

