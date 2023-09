The girlfriend of Marion County Jail inmate Kevin Mason, who was released by mistake, has been charged with helping him evade arrest.

Girlfriend of Indiana inmate released by mistake charged with helping him evade arrest

INDIANAPOLIS -- The girlfriend of an Indiana inmate who was mistakenly released from jail is now charged with helping him evade arrest.

Desiree Oliver is due in court on Wednesday.

Kevin Mason walked out of the Marion County Jail in the Indianapolis area on Sept. 13 after a clerical error.

Mason is accused of murdering a man in Minneapolis in 2021. He has not been found.