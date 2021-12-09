The Countdown: Mark Meadows sues Jan. 6 panel; Biden warns Putin

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Today's political headlines:
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges now that Meadows is no longer complying with a subpoena.
Biden: "Severe consequences" for Putin if he attacks Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will face a severe economic pain if it tries to attack Ukraine, but promised prospective talks to address Russia's concerns about NATO's expansion.
Instagram to tell users when to take breaks as company faces scrutiny over teen mental health
Announced a day before the head of Instagram will face questions from lawmakers over its child safety practices, the company is rolling out a handful of new features aimed at making it harder for users, particularly teenagers, to fall down rabbit holes that could be harmful to their mental health.
Eric Adams returns from Ghana, prepares to take office as NYC mayor
New York City's mayor-elect returns home from his trip to Ghana and begins preparing to take office. Eric Adams left for Ghana last week on what he called a spiritual journey.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
